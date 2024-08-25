Bryan Adams showcases the "chaos and destruction" of battle in new video for War Machine

Earlier this month Bryan Adams announced he was launching his own record label, Bad Records, and its first release would be a vinyl 7" single featuring two songs the Canadian star co-wrote for Kiss before he was an international star.

The two songs, Rock And Roll Hell and War Machine, were written by Adams, songwriting partner Jim Vallance and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons in 1982 for Kiss's Creatures Of The Night album, the year before his breakthrough album Cuts Like a Knife. He's already released a video for Rock And Roll Hell – shot on the roof of London's iconic Royal Albert Hall – and now he's made one for War Machine. It couldn't be more different.

“I aimed to create something monumental for the War Machine video, and I’d been collaborating with CGI director Ben Ib on a peace-themed video entitled What If There Were No Sides At All," says Adams. "To contrast the peace message of that video, I proposed to Ben that we develop the War Machine video showcasing chaos and destruction. In the video, the tyrant that is leading the war ultimately faces consequences for his actions."

Director Ben Ib has previously worked with the likes of AC/DC (the album cover for PWR UP and the Demon Fire video), Roger Waters (video for The Wall on tour) and Paul McCartney (CGI for his Glastonbury show and the cover art for his 2013 album New).

The single is released on August 30 and is available to pre-order now.

"I was thrilled to work with them [Kiss] back then," says Adams. "I was a broke songwriter, it came at the perfect time. While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of War Machine. I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title, which was actually an homage to a comic book character."

"Kiss’s deal was they had to have their name on the songs if they were gonna record it," Adams told Classic Rock in 2014. "They put some bit in the song that would qualify for a credit, but they had nothing to do with writing the songs. At the time, this was around ’81; Jim and I were just young songwriters looking for a break. I guess we were grateful for that."

Adams begins a run of dates in mainland Europe dates next month. He will finish the year in India and the UAE. Full dates below.

Bryan Adams - War Machine - YouTube Watch On

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024

Sep 05: Berlin Messe Berlin – Summer Garden, Germany

Sep 30: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 01: Luxembourg Rokhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 04: Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, Netherlands

Oct 05: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 06: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Oct 08: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Oct 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 10: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Oct 11: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 13: Brno Winning Group Arena Brno, Czech Republic

Oct 14: Budapest MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary

Oct 16: Limassol Tsirio Stadium, Cyprus

Oct 18: Istanbul Fenerbahçe Ülker Sports Arena, Turkey

Nov 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 06: Bolzano Sparkasse Arena, Italy

Nov 08: Dornbirn Messequartier Dornbirn, Austria

Nov 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 10: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 12: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Nov 13: Murcia Palacio De Deportes, Spain

Nov 15: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena Bec!, Spain

Nov 16: A Coruña Coliseum, Spain

Nov 18: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Nov 19: Porto Multiusos De Gondomar, Portugal

Nov 20: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 23: Braga Altice Forum Braga, Portugal

Nov 24: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Dec 06: Schladming Planai Stadion, Austria

Dec 10: Bhoirymbong Rbdsa, Shillong, India

Dec 12: Gurugram Backyards Sports Club, India

Dec 13: Mumbai Nesco, India

Dec 14: Bengaluru Terraform, India

Dec 16: Hyderabad Gmr Arena, India

Dec 19: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, Yas Island, UAE

Tickets are on sale now.