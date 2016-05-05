Bruce Foxton issues Now The Time Has Come video

Bruce Foxton is premiering the video for his single Now The Time Has Come with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the former Jam bassist’s upcoming album Smash The Clock – which he recorded with his bandmates in From The Jam.

Foxton tells TeamRock: “Now The Time Has Come is about growing up – starting with no cares in the world but sooner or later you inevitably need to take on responsibility.

“You can still have fun though. Playing with me in this live session are Russell Hastings on vocals and guitar, Tom Heel on Keys and Mike Randon on drums.

“We have been playing this track on tour and it has been getting a great reaction. After all the time spent working on the new record, I am really looking forward to releasing Smash The Clock this month.”

Smash The Clock is released on May 20 following a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

Bruce Foxton Smash The Clock tracklist

1. Now The Time Has Come