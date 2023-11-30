Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson releases first new solo song in 18 years, Afterglow Of Ragnarok

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has released Afterglow Of Ragnarok, his first new solo song in 18 years.

The single is the first taste of Dickinson’s upcoming seventh solo album The Mandrake Project, which will be released in 2024 via BMG. Tour dates and a tie-in comic book series have also been announced for next year.

When Afterglow… was announced on November 6, Dickinson commented: “It was important to set the tone of the project with this track. As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it… but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

Dickinson will release Afterglow… as a seven-inch single tomorrow (December 1), which comes with the original demo version of the 2015 Iron Maiden song If Eternity Should Fail as a b-side, plus an eight-page comic book that serves as a prequel to The Mandrake Project. Pre-orders are now available.

Marketing materials describe The Mandrake Project as “a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius”. The three-issue graphic novel series was created by Dickinson, scripted by Tony Lee and illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics.

Dickinson said when The Mandrake Project was announced in September: “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it [Guitarist/producer] Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can! As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

Dickinson will tour Europe extensively to promote The Mandrake Project in spring and summer 2024. All announced dates are available below.

The vocalist will then return to the road with Iron Maiden, continuing their ongoing Future Past tour with a series of North American shows. The concerts will see the legendary metal band play material largely from their 1986 album Somewhere In Time and 2021’s Senjutsu. Full dates are also below.

Bruce Dickinson – The Mandrake Project European Tour

18th May – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

19th May – O2 Academy, Manchester, UK

21st May – Arena, Swansea, UK

23rd May – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

24th May – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

26th May – L’Olympia, Paris, FRANCE

28th May – 013, Tilburg, HOLLAND

29th May – De Oosterport, Groningen, HOLLAND

1st June – Barba Negra, Budapest, HUNGARY

3rd June – Arenale Romane, Bucharest, ROMANIA

5-8th June – Mystic Festival, Gdansk, POLAND *

5-8th June – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SWEDEN *

9th June – Rockefeller, Oslo, NORWAY

16th June – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, GERMANY

17th June – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, GERMANY

19-22nd June – Copenhell, Copenhagen, DENMARK *

24th June – Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar, Mannheim, GERMANY *

25th June – Circus Krone, Munich, GERMANY

27-30th June – Hellfest, Clisson, FRANCE *

30th June – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG

3-6th July – Rockharz Open Air, Ballenstedt, GERMANY *

5th July – Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome, Rome, ITALY *

6th July – Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park, Vincenza, ITALY *

9th July – E-Werk, Koln, GERMANY

13th July – Hala, Zagreb, CROATIA

16th July – Kolodrum Arena, Sofia, BULGARIA

19th July – Kucukciftlik Park, Istanbul, TURKEY

* – festival performance

Oct 4: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

Oct 5: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 8: Los Angeles Kia Forum

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell

Nov 1: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Nov 2: Brooklyn Barclays Center

Nov 6: Worcester DCU Center

Nov 8: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Nov 9: Newark Prudential Center

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center