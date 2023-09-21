"I am very excited for people to finally hear it." Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announces new solo album The Mandrake Project - his first in almost two decades - along with live dates

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced his first solo studio album in almost two decades. Titled The Mandrake Project and due for release in early 2024 via BMG Records, the album will serve as Dickinson's seventh solo record, following on from critically acclaimed 2005 album Tyranny Of Souls, and will see him reunite with longtime collaborator and producer Roy Z.

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it," says Dickinson in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can! As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

Dickinson has also announced a first round of tour dates to accompany the record, due to take place in Spring 2024 in Central and South America. View those dates below.

18th April - Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico

20th April – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico

24th April – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil

25th April – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil

27th April – Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil

28th April – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30th April – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

2nd May – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4th May – Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil

The album and tour announcements follow Iron Maiden wrapping up the latest leg of their epic Future Past tour, which ran across Europe over summer and finished up with a final show at Wacken Open Air last month. Maiden resume the tour for a trio of dates in Canada starting next week, before heading to California to play the Friday night of the absolutely stacked Power Trip festival on October 6. The tour is both in support of Iron Maiden's 2021 album Senjutsu and a celebration of 1986 sci-fi epic, Somewhere In Time. Earlier this year, Bruce Dickinson also performed a run of his spoken word solo shows in mainland Europe.