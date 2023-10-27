Iron Maiden announce huge North America tour for 2024

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have finally answered American fans' prayers by announcing that the critically acclaimed Future Past Tour will be coming to North America in 2024. Following this summer's blockbuster run across Europe (plus a small handful of dates in Canada and a stop-off at Power Trip Festival in California), Maiden recently confirmed that they would be returning to Australia, New Zealand and Japan in the Autumn of next year.

Now, the band have released dates for a full US and Canada tour that'll follow soon after.

“We’re really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year," says Maiden bassist and band leader, Steve Harris. "We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them! Soit’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

“The Future Past Tour is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band," adds the band's longtime manager, Rod Smallwood. "The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”

See the full list of freshly announced dates below. As well as those aforementioned dates across the US and Canada, the band will also play Santiago's Estadio Nacional in Chile on November 27. For ticket details, head to the official Iron Maiden website.

The Future Past Tour is a celebration of both Maiden's most recent studio album, 2021's Senjutsu, and the band's classic 1986, sci-fi-powered opus, Somewhere In Time, with Metal Hammer's Merlin Alderslade giving the show a rave review in Prague, writing in his 4 and a half out of 5 review: "Maiden continue to age like fine wine. Metal remains lucky to have them."

Oct 4: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

Oct 5: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 8: Los Angeles Kia Forum

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell

Nov 1: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Nov 2: Brooklyn Barclays Center

Nov 6: Worcester DCU Center

Nov 8: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Nov 9: Newark Prudential Center

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center