Bruce Dickinson is doing a one-man tour this summer

Iron Maiden may have pushed their tour dates back from 2021 to 2022, but that doesn’t mean it will be a Maiden-free summer.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced his first UK one-man solo tour. The singer will take his successful ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson’ spoken word tour out on the road in August 2021 for six dates, beginning in Brighton on August 1 and ending in London on August 10.

Dickinson has already performed spoken word shows in Europe and Australia. They see him sharing anecdotes and insights from his career with Maiden and as a solo artist, before taking questions from the audience.

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale at 10am on Thursday, April 29.

Iron Maiden themselves have got some “very, very exciting things in the pipeline”, according to Adrian Smith. The guitarist hinted at forthcoming activity, telling US DJ Eddie Trunk the band’s plans will be “worth the wait.”

Maiden are confirmed to headline Download 2022 alongside Kiss and Biffy Clyro.

Bruce Dickinson’s ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson’ solo spoken-word tour dates:

Aug 1: Theatre Royal, Brighton

Aug 4: The Lowry, Salford

Aug 5: St George’s Hall, Bradford

Aug 8: Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Aug 9: The Alexandra, Birmingham

Aug 10: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

