Download 2021 cancelled, Iron Maiden, Kiss and Biffy Clyro announced as 2022 headliners

This summer’s Download festival has been cancelled.

The 2021 event, which was set to take place at Donington Park from June 4-6, with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down as headliners, will not place, due to on-going global concerns about the transmission of the coronavirus.

In announcing the cancellation, promoters Festival Republic have revealed that plans for Download 2022 are already in place, with Iron Maiden, Kiss and Biffy Clyro set to headline over the weekend of June 10-12, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on March 5.

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson says, “Like everyone, we were all hugely disappointed when the global pandemic forced the cancellation of Download 2020 which would have been Maiden’s seventh time headlining here. So we are delighted to be invited back and fulfil our ambition of playing Donington Park in every decade since the 1980’s!”

“As most people know, this festival is hallowed ground for us (and Eddie!) and our fans’ vocal support and enthusiasm is always phenomenal and much appreciated,” Dickinson continues. “We can’t wait to see everyone again, and are determined to make the show one hell of a party and the greatest homecoming ever!”

“Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle,” says Kiss vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley. “We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our veins.”

“I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best,” adds bassist Gene Simmons. “They are up for whatever is thrown at them. Kiss is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2022 to say Thank You for always showing up for us.”

“Downloaders, your 2022 headliners are here!” says promoter Andy Copping. “Rock ‘n’ roll legends Kiss will be kicking off Friday in style, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle, and what better way to end the festival than with Biffy who will leave us awestruck with their energy. I’m counting down the days already!”

Tickets for the 2022 festival will go on sale on March 5, at 10am.

For further details, including information for those who wish to seek refunds for ticket purchases, visit the festival website.