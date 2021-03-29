Iron Maiden have ‘some very, very exciting things in the pipeline’

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith has disclosed that the British metal legends have got “some very, very exciting things in the pipeline’” and promises that Maiden fans will be “delighted’” when they learn exactly what the East London band have planned.

Already booked as one of the three headline acts for Download 2022, Maiden currently have a string of European arena and stadium dates lined up for June and July 2021, subject to on-going restrictions across the continent being relaxed. Smith’s hint of further forthcoming activity from the group will doubtless lead to much online debate as to the exact nature of what might lie ahead, with the guitarist promising US metal broadcaster and writer Eddie Trunk that whatever the news might be, it will be “worth the wait.”

Maiden fans are already on tenterhooks waiting to see if the British metal institution will finally be voted into the Rock And Roll Hame Of Fame in 2021. Alice Cooper and Paul Stanley from Kiss have gone on record in recent weeks with their views that Steve Harris‘ band deserve to take their place among the biggest names in pop and rock history. This year’s inductees will be announced in May.

Adrian Smith recently shared a third video, Running, from his collaborative side project with guitarist Richie Kotzen. The Smith/Kotzen album is out now.