Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces European spoken word tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced plans to head out on a spoken word tour across Europe later this year.

The What Does This Button Do?: An Evening With Bruce Dickinson trek will see the vocalist chat about his career both in and out of Maiden, with fans able to submit their questions to him each night.

The first show will take place at Lisinski in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 26 and will wrap up at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on December 13. Find a full list of dates below.

To mark the news, Dickinson has released a video showing him on stage during his previous spoken word tours.

For ticket information, visit Dickinson’s official site.

Dickinson released his autobiography What Does This Button Do? back in October 2017 through HarperCollins.

Maiden, meanwhile, are currently preparing to take The Legacy Of The Beast tour to the US, Canada and South America, with the first show set to take place at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida on July 18.

They’ll play a total of 44 shows, wrapping up at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, on October 15. Iron Maiden added a second date in Chile after their initial show sold out six and a half months in advance.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Iron Maiden were suing the makers of PC game Ion Maiden, claiming it’s a “blatant” infringement on their trademark.

What Does This Button Do?: An Evening With Bruce Dickinson

Oct 26: Zagreb Lisinski, Croatia

Oct 27: Vienna Stadhalle F, Austria

Nov 02: Budapest Congress Centre, Hungary

Nov 04: Athens Pallas Theatre, Greece

Nov 13: Oulu Madetoja Hall, Finland

Nov 29: Seville Cartuja Centre, Spain

Dec 01: Barcelona Hotel Catalonia, Spain

Dec 07: Alicante Teatro Principal, Spain

Dec 08: Lisbon Alua Magna, Portugal

Dec 13: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland