Broken Hope release new video for Blast Frozen

Chicago death metallers Broken Hope are premiering their new video for Blast Frozen exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The video was filmed at the Underworld in London and is taken from the band’s latest album Mutilated And Assimilated.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, guitarist Jeremy Wagner says that Blast Frozen ties into the Antarctic chill of their “Thing-related album”, but the main inspiration actually came from Terminator 2 “when the T-1000 is frozen solid by a wave of liquid nitrogen.”

“When I had a gruesome thought about it, I was like, ‘What if that actually happened to a human being?’ That’s how it started.

“This video is really special as it is 100% live – taken from our recent sold-out concert at the Underworld in London. The video captures the intensity of our music and the 2017 Broken Hope on stage with a sick London crowd.”

Broken Hope’s latest album Mutilated And Assimilated is available to order now.