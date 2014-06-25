Brody Dalle gets messed up

Brody Dalle has released a video for her first single Don't Mess With Me – and she hopes it becomes an anthem for victims of bullying.

The track is taken from her debut solo album Diploid Love, which was launched in April.

She says: “It’s about feeling like you have the power, even telepathically or psychically, to be able to stop something. Your toughness comes from deep scars; you’re not just born with it. You have to survive shit.

“I was severely bullied at school, physically and verbally. I wrote Don’t Mess With Me for all the kids who get bullied.”

Former Distillers frontwoman Dalle returns to the UK for the Reading and Leeds festivals on the weekend of August 22-24.

Diploid Love Tracklist

Rat Race 2. Underworld 3. Don’t Mess With Me 4. Dressed In Dreams 5. Carry On 6. Meet The Foetus / Oh The Joy 7. I Don’t Need Your Love 8. Blood In Gutters 9. Parties For Prostitutes

Brody Dalle: Don’t Mess With Me