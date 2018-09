Remember last December when Bring Me The Horizon blew everyone away at Wembley Arena? Well they’ve released a live video of Drown to remind you!

Taken from the upcoming Live At Wembley DVD (due this March), this video of Drown proves just how far the Steel City metallers have come in the past decade.

Pre-order your copy here now. If you order before Valentine’s Day you’ll get your name printed in the booklet (awwwww).

Read our full review of Bring Me The Horizon’s London invasion on TeamRock+.

Bring Me The Horizon, Live in London