Bring Me The Horizon, Steve Hackett, Wardruna and Lonely The Brave set for UK chart success

The strength and diversity of the current rock scene will be illustrated when this week’s new UK album sales chart is announced on Friday (January 29), as Sheffield metallers Bring Me The Horizon, legendary guitarist Steve Hackett, Norwegian prog stars Wardruna and Cambridge alt. rockers Lonely The Brave all look set to score Top 20 albums.

Bring Me The Horizon could land their second UK number one album with their Post Human: Survival Horror EP. The EP charted at number 5 in the UK when released digitally back in October, but having been released on vinyl, CD and cassette on January 22, the nine-track EP, which features cameos from Babymetal, Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee and Yungblud, looks set to chart higher in 2021. It’s currently just 103 copies behind Isles, the mid-week chart number one, from Northern Irish electronica duo Bicep.



In the new mid-week chart, former Genesis guitarist Hackett is currently placed at number 7 with Under A Mediterranean Sky, while Wardruna will be hoping to retain a spot in the Top 10 with their masterful pagan-folk epic Kvitrvan. Elsewhere on the new chart, Lonely The Brave are sitting at number 20 with The Hope List, while multi-national hard rock vets The Dead Daises, now fronted by Glenn Hughes, are currently placed at number 36 with Holy Ground.

The new UK charts will be revealed on the evening of January 29.