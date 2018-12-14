Bring Me The Horizon share stunning live performance of Wonderful Life

Bring Me The Horizon have released a live video showcasing their track Wonderful Life.

The song was originally released as a lyric video starring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth back in October, with the new footage shot during the band’s recent performance at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Wonderful Life is the second track taken from BMTH’s upcoming studio album Amo, with the band launching Mantra during the summer.

Check out the video below.

Speaking about the new album with Metal Hammer in August, frontman Oli Sykes said: “Our last record That's The Spirit, we set out to make a record we could see ourselves playing in bigger venues – I like to call it a big-budget rock album – and every song could have been a single.

“I always looked up to Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory where every song could be a single. I know some people don’t think that’s so cool, but I used to think that was amazing.

“With Amo it’s a bit different. We’ll write some songs that can be on the radio – we love to write those songs, it’s a challenge for us – but at the same time we’re gonna write some songs that throw everything out the window that you know about us.

“You couldn’t even edit it into a single if you wanted to. We’re gonna do whatever the fuck we want. In some aspects it’s a heavier record, which sounds so cliché, but it is.”

Last week if was announced that Bring Me The Horizon had been nominated for a Grammy for Mantra in the Best Rock Song category.

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something

2. Mantra

3. Nihilist Blues

4. In The Dark

5. Wonderful Life

6. Ouch

7. Medicine

8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea

9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I’m Down?

10. Fresh Bruises

11. Mother Tongue

12. Heavy Metal

13. I Don't Know What To Say

Bring Me The Horizon's first album since 2015's That's The Spirit will launch in January 2019 and features the explosive lead single Mantra.

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia