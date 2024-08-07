“A visceral thrill like nothing they have attempted before.” Bright Eyes share punky, Beastie Boys-inspired single Rainbow Overpass, announce huge North American tour to follow European trek

Bright Eyes have offered a second preview of their forthcoming tenth album Five Dice, All Threes with the release of the punky Rainbow Overpass, featuring Alex Orange Drink of Brooklyn punks The So So Glos, who helped write frontman Conor Oberst write the album.



“Alex and I wrote a lot of the songs together, but Rainbow Overpass is the only one he gets a verse,” says Oberst. “He’s kinda like my hype man, getting a little Beastie Boys on the shit. They [The So So Glos] grew up on punk rock and the Beasties, so there are a lot of little bursts of other voices. I like that. It creates energy. Sometimes music can feel flat until you get into a live situation, when there’s adrenaline and raw energy. Instead of working in reverse, where that happens as we tour, I was trying to get some of that energy onto the record.”



Listen to Rainbow Overpass below:

Rainbow Overpass - YouTube Watch On

Five Dice, All Threes, the follow-up to 2020's Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was, is due for release on September 20 via Dead Oceans.



A press release for the album states: “Self-produced, and recorded at ARC Studios, in Omaha, Nebraska, Five Dice, All Threes is a record of uncommon intensity and tenderness, communal exorcism and personal excavation. These are, of course, qualities that fans have come to expect from Bright Eyes, nearly three decades into their career.

“Even with this rich history behind them, these new songs exude a visceral thrill like nothing they have attempted before.”



Bright Eyes have also announced a lengthy North American tour for 2025: European tour dates for November were revealed recently.

Nov 10: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 12: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Holland

Nov 13: Ghent Ha Concerts, Belgium

Nov 14: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Nov 16: Weissenhauser Strand Rolling Stone Beach, Germany

Nov 18: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Nov 19: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Jan 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Jan 18: Del Mar The Sound, CA

Jan 19: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jan 20: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Jan 21: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Jan 23: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Jan 24: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Jan 25: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Jan 26: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR



Feb 26: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Feb 27: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX

Feb 28: Dallas The Factory in Deep Ellum, TX

Mar 01: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Mar 02: Baton Rouge Chelsea’s Live, LA

Mar 03: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Mar 05: St. Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Mar 07: Orlando The Beacham Theater, FL

Mar 08: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Mar 09: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Mar 10: Richmond The National, VA

Mar 13: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Mar 14: Pelham The Caverns, TN

Mar 17: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Mar 18: Little Rock The Hall, AR

Mar 20: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Mar 21: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 22: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 03: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Apr 04: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Apr 08: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre< MI

Apr 09: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Apr 10: Toronto History, Canada

Apr 11: Buffalo Buffalo Riverworks, NY

Apr 13: Portland State Theatre, ME

Apr 17: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Apr 18: Boston House of Blues, MA

Apr 19: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

Apr 20: Washington DC The Anthem

Apr 22: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

Apr 23: Newport MegaCorp Pavilion, KY

Apr 24: Louisville Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, KY

Apr 25: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Apr 26: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA



North American tour tickets can be purchased here.

