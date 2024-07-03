“We can’t wait to play these songs for the world!” Japanese metal sensations Bridear announce UK dates of first-ever world tour

Japanese metal quintet Bridear have announced new UK dates for 2025.

The band will play seven dates in England and Scotland next April, supporting the release of their brand-new album Born Again.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 12.

See the full list of dates below.

According to promotional materials, the UK shows will be part of an extensive world tour, which will also hit Australia, Japan, North America and mainland Europe.

It’s also been announced that the Australian leg will feature support from Dream Evil, whose singer Night Night appears on Born Again finale Die Like This.

That portion of the tour will start in Brisbane on October 31, 2025.

Bridear vocalist Kimi comments: “We are so excited to start our first world tour!

“The reaction to Born Again has been amazing and we can’t wait to play these songs for the world!”

To accompany the news, Bridear have released the music video for Cult, a track featured on the Born Again album.

Watch the clip via the video player below.

Born Again was released last Friday (June 28) via Psychomanteum to positive reviews, including an 8/10 from Metal Hammer.

Journalist Catherine Morris wrote of the album: “Full of great guitar licks that scratch an itch in your brain, Born Again culminates in an inspired duet with Dream Evil’s Nick Night on Die Like This that serves as its grand climactic moment, as it builds to an all-out power metal anthem.”

She continued: “It’s not a particularly fashionable road that Bridear have gone down, but their devotion to no-frills heavy metal and compelling hooks has ultimately paid off once more, on an unabashedly authentic record that doesn’t outstay its welcome.”

Apr 4: Glasgow Stereo

Apr 5: Newcastle The Cluny 2

Apr 6: Manchester Deaf Institute

Apr 9: Huddersfield The Parish

Apr 10: Bristol TBA

Apr 11: Birmingham The Flapper

Apr 12: London The Underworld