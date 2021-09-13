Trending

Brian May performs with his younger self onstage on new Back To The Light video

Through the miracle of time travel, 2021 Brian May joins 1992 Brian May onstage at London's Hammersmith Odeon for Back To The Light video

Brian May appearing onstage with Brian May
Queen guitarist Brian May has released a video for the title track of his recently reissued Back To The Light album, and - in what may be a music industry first - he's apparently travelled through time to join his younger self for the shoot.  

The new video finds 74-year-old Brian May arrive at the doors of London's Hammersmith Odeon (as it was back then) to find the 45-year-old Brian May onstage with a band including drummer Cozy Powell and bassist Neil Murray. 

Brian May the elder joins Brian May the younger onstage to perform Back To The Light - the pair trading moves and solos - before the video ends with 2021 Brian May putting a reassuring arm around 1992 Brian May as the pair soak up the applause.

“I feel kind of affectionate looking back," says May. "Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come."

May has already released three tracks from the reissued Back To The Light album - Driven By You, Resurrection and Too Much Love Will Kill You - but the new single is the first to benefit from a physical release. It'll hit stores as a CD and 7” white vinyl single on October 22.

“I’ve polished up the three original videos from 1992,” says May, “but the Back To The Light video is brand new – a short film with a story to tell."

"Brand new" might be stretching it a bit – most of the footage comes from Live At The Brixton Academy, a live film by The Brian May Band released in 1993 – but hey, we're not going to quibble with an actual time traveller.  

Back To The Light (the album) is out now. 

