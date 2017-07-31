Brian Johnson’s car takes a tumble at celebrity race event

A car driven by former AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson took a tumble over the weekend during a qualifying session for a celebrity race event.

Johnson was driving a vintage Austin A35 at the Silverstone Celebrity Challenge Trophy when he lost control on a bend in treacherous weather conditions. The car flipped over – but Johnson emerged unscathed.

The tumble meant that the singer was unable to start the race, which helped raise £10,000 for the event’s charity partner, Prostate Cancer UK.

Auto racing analyst Nick DeGroot posted a series of images of the incident on Twitter, which can be seen below.

Johnson is a car fanatic and along with driving in vintage races across the world, he competed at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida in 2012 to raise cash for children’s cancer charity Highway To Help.

The singer also hosted his own Quest TV show titled Cars That Rock which saw him get behind the wheel of some of the world’s most iconic cars.

Johnson was forced to bow out of AC/DC in March last year after doctors warned him he faced total hearing loss if he continued. The band hired Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their Rock Or Bust world tour.

However, after working with audio experts Asius and their chief scientist Stephen Ambrose, he returned to the stage with Robert Plant at a Paul Rodgers concert in May to perform a cover of Barrett Strong’s Money (That’s What I Want).

