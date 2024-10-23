Brian Eno announces new art book with Dutch artist Bette A.

Musician and artist Brian Eno has announced that he will release a new book on art with renowned Dutch artist Bette A.

What Art Does will be published by Faber in hardback and e-book editions on January 16.

"What Art Does examines the function of fictional worlds - such as pop songs, detective novels, soap operas, shoe tassels and the hidden language of haircuts - and suggests a new theory of art," say the publishers. "Why do we do it? How does it help us? And how does it hold us all together?"

Then new, full colour illustrated hardback book will initially available in a limited edition of 777 signed copies. Each copy will come with its own unique slipcase hand-painted by Eno and Bette A. This limited edition will be available exclusively from Metalabel for North American customers, and Enoshop for customers in the rest of the world. A black and white PDF will be available for seven days from initial release of the limited edition.

All profits from the limited edition and PDF of What Art Does will go to the charities Earth Percent, a charity that channels funds from the music business to organizations that do the most impactful work around the climate emergency, and The Heroines! Movement, a worldwide non-profit collective of grassroots teams making story projects and school programs around local women role models.

For more information:

Rest Of World.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

USA.