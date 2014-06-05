Brant Bjork making Low Desert Punk

Vista Chino and Kyuss multi-instrumentalist Brant Bjork has confirmed he's working on a solo album called Low Desert Punk.

It’s due later this year – and he’ll support it with a European tour including four UK dates in mid-October.

He says in a brief statement: “I’m super-stoked to be recording some more rock music for Napalm Records. Stand by for Low Desert Punk.”

Vista Chino, formerly known as Kyuss Lives, released debut album Peace last year. They changed their name after ex Kyuss leader Josh Homme objected to Bjork and bandmate John Garcia using the title to record.

Bjork said at the time: “There was some manipulative technical moves that were made at certain times that ensured Josh owns it on paper. John and I could technically beat him in court – we just don’t have the money.

“This lawsuit affected me and my family. I can’t tolerate that on any level.”

Kyuss: It came out of the desert…

Oct 19: Leeds Belgrave

Oct 20: Bristol Exchange

Oct 21: Southampton Joiners

Oct 22: London Garage