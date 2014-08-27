Box set release for Dylan’s Basement Tapes

The latest release in Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series will launch in November.

The Basement Tapes Complete will be presented in a six-CD box set and features 138 tracks that were recorded in Woodstock during Dylan’s recuperation following a motorbike accident.

Included in the collection are recordings from sessions at the band’s house Big Pink and newly discovered tracks taped at Dylan’s Red Room in 1967.

The anthology will be presented in chronological order and comes with a 120-page book containing extensive liner notes and photos.

The box set will be released on November 4 and will be closely followed by Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes, which launches on November 11 featuring artists including Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, who appear on the track Nothing To It.