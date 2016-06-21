Trending

Bowling For Soup to launch 11th album Drunk Dynasty

Texas pop-rock outfit Bowling For Soup smashed crowdfund target to produce album, which will launch in September

Bowling For Soup will release their album Drunk Dynasty in September.

The Texan pop-rock band launched a Pledge crowdfunding campaign for the follow-up to 2013’s Lunch. Drunk. Love – and they beat their target in nine days.

Singer Jaret Reddick says the band had originally planned to release an EP, but they then decided to record a few more tracks to make it a full-length – without increasing the price.

He says: “When we decided to go into the studio this summer, I thought an EP was the best move. Not really for any reason other than time.

“An EP is usually around five songs. We had recorded eight already. So I said, ‘Fuck it.’ Drunk Dynasty is going to be 10 songs.

“I think the future for BFS is less music, more often. I hate waiting two years between releases, and I really like recording. I am just super stoked for everyone to hear this shit.”

Drunk Dynasty can be pre-ordered on the album’s official website.

The band will support Steel Panther on their UK arena tour in October.

Steel Panther UK dates

Oct 15: London Wembley Arena
Oct 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 18: Manchester Arena
Oct 19: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

