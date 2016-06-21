Bowling For Soup to launch 11th album Drunk Dynasty

Bowling For Soup will release their album Drunk Dynasty in September.
The Texan pop-rock band launched a Pledge crowdfunding campaign for the follow-up to 2013’s Lunch. Drunk. Love – and they beat their target in nine days.
Singer Jaret Reddick says the band had originally planned to release an EP, but they then decided to record a few more tracks to make it a full-length – without increasing the price.
- Henry Rollins reads Dr Seuss children's book for Funny Or Die
- Deftones frontman Chino Moreno plays gig 400ft inside volcano
- Led Zeppelin ask judge to halt Stairway To Heaven case
- Joey Jordison: I didn't deserve cowardly Slipknot sacking
He says: “When we decided to go into the studio this summer, I thought an EP was the best move. Not really for any reason other than time.
“An EP is usually around five songs. We had recorded eight already. So I said, ‘Fuck it.’ Drunk Dynasty is going to be 10 songs.
“I think the future for BFS is less music, more often. I hate waiting two years between releases, and I really like recording. I am just super stoked for everyone to hear this shit.”
Drunk Dynasty can be pre-ordered on the album’s official website.
The band will support Steel Panther on their UK arena tour in October.
Steel Panther UK dates
Oct 15: London Wembley Arena
Oct 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 18: Manchester Arena
Oct 19: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena