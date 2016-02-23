Steel Panther for UK arena tour

Steel Panther have confirmed a return to the UK for four arena shows in October.

They’ll play London, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham in the middle of the month, with tickets on sale at 9am on February 26 (Friday) via Live Nation.

Support comes from Bowling For Soup and Buckcherry.

Steel Panther will also release their first feature film Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage, along with its acoustic soundtrack, on February 26.

Steel Panther UK dates

Oct 15: London Wembley Arena

Oct 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 18: Manchester Arena

Oct 19: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena