Bowie men to tour again

Holy Holy have announced a 12-date UK and Ireland tour on which they will play David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World album in full.

Supergroup Holy Holy features members of Bowie’s band including bassist Tony Visconti and drummer Woody Woodmansey, with Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory on vocal duties. Holy Holy also features Lisa and Maggi Ronson, James Stevenson and Steve Norman.

As well as The Man Who Sold The World album, the group will perform a number of classic Bowie songs from the 1969 to 1973 period. A string of special guests will also appear on the tour.

The tour is a result of the positive reaction to Holy Holy’s shorter run of dates earlier this year.

Holy Holy UK and Ireland tour 2015

Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre

Jun 13: Oxford Academy

Jun 14: Bournemouth Academy

Jun 15: Bristol Academy

Jun 18: Liverpool Academy

Jun 21: Leeds Academy

Jun 22: Hull The Welly

Jun 24: Dublin Olympia

Jun 25: Glasgow ABC

Jun 26: Newcastle Academy

Jun 29: Birmingham Academy

Jun 30: London Shepherds Bush Empire