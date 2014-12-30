Bowie men to tour again

Holy Holy have announced a 12-date UK and Ireland tour on which they will play David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World album in full.
Supergroup Holy Holy features members of Bowie’s band including bassist Tony Visconti and drummer Woody Woodmansey, with Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory on vocal duties. Holy Holy also features Lisa and Maggi Ronson, James Stevenson and Steve Norman.
As well as The Man Who Sold The World album, the group will perform a number of classic Bowie songs from the 1969 to 1973 period. A string of special guests will also appear on the tour.
The tour is a result of the positive reaction to Holy Holy’s shorter run of dates earlier this year.
Holy Holy UK and Ireland tour 2015
Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre
Jun 13: Oxford Academy
Jun 14: Bournemouth Academy
Jun 15: Bristol Academy
Jun 18: Liverpool Academy
Jun 21: Leeds Academy
Jun 22: Hull The Welly
Jun 24: Dublin Olympia
Jun 25: Glasgow ABC
Jun 26: Newcastle Academy
Jun 29: Birmingham Academy
Jun 30: London Shepherds Bush Empire