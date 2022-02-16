Bored of playing air guitar? Learn to play the real thing with Marshall's new educational music platform

Marshall Amplification have teamed up with the Music Learning Collective and RSL Awards to launch a new, educational platform which offers industry recognised music lessons to budding musicians.

Whether you're looking to improve your skills or learn a new instrument from the ground up, MLC is open to all musicians, of any level.

MLC powered by Marshall additionally provides vocational qualifications, diplomas and instrument accreditation. Grades 1-8 for electric guitar, drums and Music Production are also available to study.

According to a press release, the platform is the "first interactive learning platform to bring the entire music industry together in one place. It features students, education professionals, industry recognised accreditation, manufacturing, retail and music professionals combining to provide the tools and encouragement to make a difference."

Whilst studying, students can engage in one-to-one teaching sessions with qualified tutors, receive peer feedback from the wider MLC community and more, all from inside their own homes. Students will also be able to navigate around a virtual lecture theatre, seminar room and library.

Marshall Amplification Managing Director, Jonathan Ellery says of the launch, "Marshall’s ethos is about supporting grassroots musicians and the music industry both now and in the future. That’s exactly what this platform is designed to do.

"With 60 years of knowledge in the industry, we are proud to be part of something that offers people at different stages of their lives an accessible way to become a musician or music professional."



Paul Hose, Founder and CEO of MLC adds, "This platform is designed to build a bridge between education and the industry, it’s designed around making a career in music accessible. Linking with some major industry partners and developing a global education platform will be a complete first. The response so far has been incredible too. We’ve seen the community cheer on players as they progress and encourage them when it’s needed too."



Suzanne Harlow, CEO of RSL Awards says: "We’re delighted to partner with MLC and Marshall in this ground breaking project, which will broaden the reach of contemporary music education and enable industry leading collaboration".

Find out more on the platform's website or view the promotional video below: