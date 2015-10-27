Bonnie Raitt names next album

Bonnie Raitt will release her next album Dig In Deep on February 26, she’s confirmed.

It follows the success of 2012 title Slipstream – and includes more of her own writing contributions than any release since 1998’s Fundamental.

Raitt says: “The response to Slipstream was such a refreshing and unexpected boost, so going into this album, I had renewed energy.

“I was really inspired to come up with songs that went with grooves that I missed playing in my live show, and to dig deeper into some topics I hadn’t yet mined.”

She adds: “I don’t write easily and can get distracted, but remembering how satisfying it was to come up with something new of my own, and writing with guys I love – like my longtime bandmates George Marinelli and Jon Cleary – I found that once the wheels started turning, the music came pouring out.”

Dig In Deep arrives via Redwing Records. It will be backed with an extensive run run of tour dates, to be announced next month. The album becomes available for pre-order on November 6.

Partying: Bonnie Raitt