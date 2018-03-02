Bon Scott sculpture set for Melbourne’s AC/DC Lane

A sculpture of Bon Scott is to be unveiled next week at Melbourne’s famous AC/DC Lane.

Australian website Music.com reports that the three meter-high tribute to the late AC/DC vocalist will be revealed to the public on Tuesday, March 6.

It’s been designed to jut out of the side wall of the Cherry Brick bar in the lane, which also features artistic tributes to guitarist Malcolm Young and rock-themed graffiti.

The website reports that the new sculpture was commissioned by the bar’s owner James Young with backing from the local government’s Rockin’ The Laneways project and was designed by local street artist Mike Makatron.

Makatron tells Music.com: “I’ve painted the laneway annually for about five years now – always a varied interpretation of the theme of music. It’s an honour to add a permanent 3D element that pays tribute to a great Australian rock and roll band and its lead singer Bon Scott, but also to music in general.

“Thanks to all, especially the vision of James Young of Cherry Bar who instigated the idea and grant application with Creative Victoria.”

Scott, who was born in Scotland and moved to Melbourne with his family when he was six years old, died in February 1980 aged 33.

