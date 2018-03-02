Listen to Rick Parfitt solo track Long Distance Love

A lyric video showcasing Rick Parfitt solo track Long Distance Love has been released.

The song will appear on the late guitarist’s posthumous album Over And Out, which will be released on March 23 via earMUSIC.

The Quo guitarist died on Christmas Eve 2016, with Parfitt recording parts of the album while he was recuperating from a heart attack he suffered in July that year.

Some of the songs remained unfinished, with his son Rick Parfitt Jnr, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards, Alan Lancaster, Queen’s Brian May and Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme stepping in to ensure the album could be completed.

Wolstenholme replicates one of Parfitt’s guitar lines on Long Distance Love and says: “Take it from me, it was harder than anyone would imagine. Rick’s strength as a player was his immediately recognisable style – very staccato, like his left hand was constantly bouncing off the strings.

“It’s very hard to do, and I’ve never seen anyone else do it quite like him. But then, there never was anyone quite like Rick.”

Over And Out is described as “a true labour of love and showcases the softer side of Rick as a writer, artist and performer away from the Quo maelstrom as well as the purest rock and roll sound of earlier Status Quo records.”

Over And Out is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Rick Parfitt Over And Out tracklist

Twinkletoes Lonesome Road Over And Out When I Was Fallin’ In Love Fight For Every Heartbeat Without You Long Distance Love Everybody Knows How To Fly Lock Myself Away Halloween

Remembering Rick Parfitt: October 12, 1948 – December 24, 2016