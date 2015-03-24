Bon Scott’s estate refuse cash for film rights

Bon Scott’s estate say no amount of cash will persuade them to give the green light to an upcoming biopic about the late AC/DC vocalist.

High Voltage Productions are working on Bon Scott: The Legend Of AC/DC Unauthorised with producer Rob Liotti playing the part of the singer.

The band’s representatives had previously moved to prevent the film being made, with Liotti insisting it would proceed after courts backed the release of unofficial films about Jimi Hendrix and Judas Priest.

Now lawyers representing the Bon Scott Estate have responded to the film company’s request asking for a monetary figure to gain rights to the story, saying their client’s position on the matter hasn’t changed and asked that HVP stop contacting them about the matter.

The film company have slammed the estate over the decision and insist they’ll press on with the film’s production regardless.

A representative of HVP tells Bravewords: “The Bon Scott Estate is simply refusing any financial offer at all to option the story rights or cooperate in any way with the development of the film.

“Our company even offered participation in the project both creatively and financially upon agreement. Our legal team has made it quite clear that we do not even need to secure or option story rights as Mr Scott is deceased and the Estate cannot preclude us from making an unauthorised biopic or docudrama.

“They are cutting off their nose to spite their face. We have had threats of lawsuits, joinders, cease and desist orders, and threats against our star for God’s sake – all in the name of making a movie.”

Liotti adds: “I have really tried to stay out of most of the production-related business. I’m involved as a writer and the actor portraying Bon. But I do find the resistance trite, to be honest.

“Someone with the balls and ability to fund a $5 million project will come along sooner or later and then all of the posturing and resistance won’t matter as we hit pre-production.”

AC/DC released 17th album Rock Or Bust last year – their first without mainman Malcolm Young, who’s been forced to retire as a result of dementia.

They’ll play three dates in the UK and Ireland later this year. Drummer Chris Slade will be behind the kit for the tour, with Phil Rudd facing up to seven years in prison if found guilty of threatening to kill. His trial begins at Tauranga District Court, New Zealand, on April 21.

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium