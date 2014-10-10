Bon Scott movie will go ahead vows producer

The man behind plans to make a Bon Scott biopic says recent legal decisions have cleared the way for his production to go ahead.

Producer Rob Liotti, who’ll also play the late AC/DC frontman, believes that no one can stop him telling his story, after courts backed the release of unofficial Jimi Hendrix movie All Is By My Side and Judas Priest film Dream Deceivers.

It follows attempts by AC/DC representatives to prevent the film being made. But High Voltage Productions will shortly start work on a cinematic trailer for their project, tentatively titled Bon Scott: The Legend Of AC/DC Unauthorised.

Liotti tells Bravewords: “The Hendrix and Priest films clear the way for this project – although I felt confident all along. We have a First Amendment right to tell this story, and we have the ability to utilise the Fair Use Doctrine in assisting us to do so.

“We’re trying to educate the public about this guy’s life and tribulations. What the hell is the problem with that?”

He adds: “The band’s lawyers went so far as to forbid me from speaking to ‘current or former members.’ Come on – they’re reaching. I talk to some of these people. There’s zero harm in that, let alone anything illegal.”

Liotti insists he means no harm to AC/DC’s reputation, adding: “With Malcolm Young’s departure in addition to Bon being deceased, the respect needs to flow both ways. I fully support their artistic efforts – I expect the same in return.”

Meanwhile, work continues on a statue of Scott, which is to be placed in his home town of Kirriemuir in Scotland. Campaign organisers are currently asking for opinions on the latest rough version of the sculpture.

AC/DC release 16th album Rock Or Bust, their first without stricken mainman Young, on December 1.