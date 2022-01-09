Bon Jovi announce 2022 US tour

Bon Jovi have announced a US arena tour for 2022. The run of 15 shows kicks off at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE, on April 1, and climaxes on April 30 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

"We have all missed touring." said frontman Jon Bon Jovi, "and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band."

In 2020 Bon Jovi made the decision to cancel their entire summer tour rather than postpone it, allowing fans to use refunds for essential bills and shopping during lockdown. The band had lined up a total of 18 shows with special guest Bryan Adams.

The new run of dates does not replicate the 2020 itinerary, with no shows as yet scheduled in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit or Boston.

Pre-sales will start on January 12, with tickets on sale to the general public two days later.

Bon Jovi 2022 US Tour

Apr 01: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Apr 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Apr 05: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Apr 08: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Apr 09: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 11: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 13: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Apr 15: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 16: Ft. Lauderdale FLA Live Arena, FL

Apr 19: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Apr 21: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Apr 23: Austin Moody Center, TX

Apr 26: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Apr 28: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Apr 30: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN