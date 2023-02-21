Bob Vylan, The Murder Capital, Dry Cleaning, Black Midi, Yard Act and more join Latitude bill

Bob Vylan, Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Midi are among 50 new additions announced today (February 21) for Latitude Festival.

They will join headliners Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra at the Suffolk festival, which takes place from July 20-23.

Other acts joining the bill include Yard Act, High Vis, English Teacher, Warmduscher and Connie Constance.

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Ed Gamble, Fern Brady, Sara Pascoe and Bridget Christie have also been added to the festival's Comedy Arena.



"Latitude has never been just about the music," the festival team say in a statement, "it’s a culturally enriching experience and this year’s comedy, theatre and arts roster is set to be the festival’s most diverse yet.

"Across the festival a stunning bill of world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists will be announced in due course in an arts bill without boundaries."

Back in November, Bob Vylan made history as the first band to win the MOBO Awards' new Best Alternative Music Act.

The duo - comprised of frontman Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan - beat out competition from Nova Twins, Skunk Anansie, Loathe, Kid Bookie and Big Joanie to win the award, which was introduced following an open letter penned by Nova Twins in 2020 demanding that the MOBOs recognise rock-oriented musicians of colour.

Acknowledging their nomination for the award earlier last year, Bob Vylan stated via Instagram: "The DIY, self releasing, top 20 charting, bumboclaating Bob Vylan are nominated for Best Alternative act! It’s not all about awards but to do things on our own terms, our own way and still own all of the rights to the music we release and be acknowledged for our hard work is appreciated. Much love to all the other nominees."