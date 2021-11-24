Bob Vylan announce UK headline tour for 2022

Bob Vylan have announced that they will be setting off on a full headline UK tour in 2022.

The jaunt will kick off on May 9 in Ramsgate, and will see the duo hit up Tunbridge Wells, Hastings, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Exeter and more before signing off on June 2 in Cambridge.

Recently, Bob Vylan were special guests on Biffy Clyro's Fingers Crossed tour. They're also currently in the midst of supporting The Offspring on a run of UK dates.

Last week, the London grime-punks shared details on their forthcoming album, Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life, which is scheduled for release on April 22 via their own record label, Ghost Theatre.

Alongside the news, they released the explosive new single, GDP. Speaking of the track, Bobby Vylan explains, "This single explores a lot of the topics we’re known for, racism, class, social struggles in a way that may not be so obvious on first listen, but when you hear lines about friends being stabbed because they come from a place and live a lifestyle that encourages violence to get what you want, you can’t help but ask yourself 'well how did that environment begin?'.

"The chorus tells you outright, 'what good is talking about the GDP if I’m struggling to get by?'"

In a statement referencing the forthcoming new album, Vylan adds, "This project is allowing us the space to showcase different sides of our personalities. We don’t want to give the same thing over and over again, so we’re tackling topics in a different way this time.

"It’s serious and funny, it’s communal and obnoxious, it’s many things at any given time, and it’s a concept project. It explores the idea of paying your way through life and the expense of living in a society that places money above all else.

"It explores the places we’ve come from and the extremes we’ve seen people go to in order to survive. It also looks at the nuances around money in our society, the less obvious connections, like the world of advertising and art having to align with advertisers values in order to be given a platform, as well as the price of healthy eating, the cost of technology not necessarily on our pockets but on our lives."

Tickets for Bob Vylan's headline UK tour will be on sale Friday 26 at 10am local time. Pre-order Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life now.

May 09: Ramsgate Music Hall

May 10: Tunbridge Wells Forum

May 11: Hastings Crypt

May 15: Oxford Bullingdon

May 16: Miton Keynes Craufurd Arms

May 17: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 18: Exeter Cavern

May 19: Southampton Joiners

May 21: Birmingham O2 Institute3

May 24: Manchester Club Academy

May 26: London Underworld

May 30: Glasgow Òran Mór

June 02: Cambridge Portland Arms

Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life tracklist:

1. Walter Speaks

2. Wicked & Bad

3. Big Man

4. Take That

5. Health is Wealth

6. He Sold Guns

7. Must Be More

8. Pretty Songs

9. Turn Off the Radio (Radio Single)

10. GDP

11. Bait The Bear

12. Phone Tap (Alexa)

13. Drug War

14. Whatugonnado?