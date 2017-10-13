Bob Seger announces details of new album, I Knew You When

Bob Seger has announced the details of his new album, I Knew You When. The album is follow-up to 2014’s Ride Out, and will arrive in three different physical formats: a regular CD, a deluxe CD featuring three extra tracks, and a vinyl version. It will be released on November 17. Only the deluxe CD will be available in the UK.

The new album pays tributes to Lou Reed (with a cover of Busload of Faith), Leonard Cohen (with a cover of Cohen’s Democracy), and Glenn Frey (Glenn Song appears on the deluxe CD).

The album is dedicated to the memory of Frey, who grew up with Seger in Detroit, sang backing vocals on Seger’s 1968 hit Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man, and was instrumental in encouraging Seger to expand the ambition of his songwriting before his national breakthrough in the mid-1970s. Seger also co-wrote The Eagles’ hit Heartache Tonight.

“I knew him [Frey] for 50 years,” Seger told Rolling Stone in 2016. “He was a great kid. I always kind of thought of him as my baby brother, a little bit. He was fucking brilliant. He was a joy to be around. “

Last week, Seger cancelled his current US tour on doctor’s orders. I Knew You When is available to pre-order now.

I Knew You When Tracklist

Gracile Busload of Faith The Highway I Knew You When I’ll Remember You The Sea Inside Marie Runaway Train Something More Democracy Forward Into The Past (Deluxe Album only) Blue Ridge (Deluxe Album only) Glenn Song (Deluxe Album only)

Every Bob Seger Album ranked, from Worst to Best