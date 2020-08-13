Bob Mould’s career celebrated with massive Distortion anthology

Bob Mould’s work outside of Husker Du is to be celebrated in a brand new official CD box set anthology titled Distortion: 1989-2019.

It’ll be released on October 2 through Demon Music Group and span a total of 24 discs, cramming in 18 studio albums, four live records and two discs of rare cuts and collaborations.

Mould says: “It’s called Distortion because it describes the music and it fits the world we live in. In this new age, everybody shares their life in real time. But I’m not done yet.

“If I didn't have a constantly active career, this anthology might feel like the proverbial dirt landing on top of my coffin – though somehow I seem to be able to crawl my way out of the dirt every time!”

All 295 tracks have been mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice at Boston's Peerless Mastering, and includes every one of Mould’s solo albums: From 1989’s Workbook to 2019’s Sunshine Rock.

It also features the entire Sugar catalogue including the classic Copper Blue and Mould’s electronica-led projects LoudBomb and Blowoff

The four discs of live material span the years 1989-2008, while the two discs of rare cuts include Dear Rosemary, Mould’s collaboration with Foo Fighters and a previously unreleased demo of Dog On Fire.

To mark today’s news, Mould has released a video for Could You Be the One? which was recorded live at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC in October 2005.

Reflecting on the concert, Mould says: “For years, I didn’t play Husker Du material with my subsequent touring bands. This was the first time my longtime friend and colleague bassist Jason Narducy played in my touring band. Keyboardist Rich Morel was my work partner for 11 years in Blowoff, and the 9:30 Club was home for our monthly dance party.

“Drummer Brendan Canty nudged me out of my self-imposed ‘rock retirement’ after the 1998 Last Dog And Pony Show tour – which is also chronicled in the box set. Brendan's company Trixie Productions filmed and edited the show.”

Also on October 2, the first of four vinyl box sets will also be released. Distortion 1989-1995 will bring together eight albums from Workbook through to File Under: Easy Listening and will also include the Sugar compilation Besides.

Mould is also preparing to release his new studio album Blue Hearts on September 25 which will include the singles Forecast Of Rain and American Crisis.

Bob Mould: Distortion: 1989-2019

