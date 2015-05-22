BMTH, Deftones, Mastodon added to Guitar Hero Live

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones and Marilyn Manson are among the latest acts to be added to the tracklist for Guitar Hero Live.

The console game will be released this autumn and will retail for £89.99. Bands already announced include My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Black Veil Brides and Fall Out Boy.

The game’s creators have added another 10 acts to the list. Along with BMTH, Deftones and Marilyn Manson, two-piece Royal Blood, metal outfit Trivium and Mastodon have also been confirmed. Marmozets, Killswitch Engage, Of Mice And Men and Vista Chino make up the latest additions.

BMTH will release their highly-anticipated live package BMTH: Live At Wembley Arena on May 29. Along with Marilyn Manson and Black Veil Brides, they are also appearing at next month’s Download festival.

Latest additions:

Bring Me The Horizon - Shadow Moses

Deftones - Diamond Eyes

Killswitch Engage - In Due Time

Marilyn Manson - Disposable Teens

Marmozets - Move Shake Hide

Mastodon - High Road

Of Mice And Men - Bones Exposed

Royal Blood - Little Monster

Vista Chino - Sweet Remain

Trivium - Strife