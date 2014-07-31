Blues Pills confirm debut UK tour

Blues Pills have confirmed their first UK tour for November in support of their self-titled debut album, which was launched via Nuclear Blast this week.

The American-Swedish-French quartet offered a stream of all 10 tracks ahead of release last week, saying they’d included a cover of Chubby Checker track Gypsy as a tribute to the 60s rock’n’roll pioneer.

They explained: “We used to play it at soundcheck, then, slowly, it worked its way into our setlist. Back in the day, a lot of bands covered each other for the right reasons. We wanted to honour Chubby and bring the song back to life the Blues Pills way.”

Their album artwork is also 60s inspired, making use of a painting created by Marijke Koger-Dunham during the era. “For us it’s a representation of the balance of life – darkness and light, sun and moon. It shows how opposite forces are interconnected,” the band said. “And besides that, it looks amazing.”

Tour support comes from Vintage Caravan. Tickets are on sale now.

Nov 10: Bristol Exchange

Nov 11: Birminghal Oobleck

Nov 12: Manchester Star and Garter

Nov 14: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 16: Glasgow Audio

Nov 18: London Dome