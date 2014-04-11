Blues Pills cancel tour dates

Blues Pills have cancelled their remaining European tour dates as a result of "serious illness."

The rising-star band say they’re heartbroken, but have no choice but to return home.

Affected UK shows are:

Apr 22: Manchester Star and Garter

Apr 24: Glasgow Audio

Apr 25: Nuneaton Queens Hall

Apr 26: London Desertfest

A brief statement reports: “Nothing gives us more joy than playing, and we were looking forward to the places we would go, shows we would play, and people we would meet. But in this situation, health is the number one priority.

“We’re very sorry to all the fans, and the promoters who are let down. Please send us your positive thoughts. For ticket refund please contact your point of purchase. We will try to make good for these canceled shows as soon as possible, and as of now this Summer´s festival schedule remains confirmed as it is.”

The American-Swedish-French quartet recently launched an EP recorded live on iconic German TV show Rockpalast. Their debut album is due for release in the summer.