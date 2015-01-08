Blueneck reveal King Nine fears

Blueneck have revealed they recorded latest album King Nine thinking it could be their last.

It launched in November via Denovali Records and singer Duncan Attwood says as they feared it might flop, they decided to go into the recording process thinking it would be their final release.

He tells this month’s Prog magazine: “I did go in with the attitude that this could be our last album. It’s taken nearly four years to get this one down. I wanted to make sure the end product was something I was completely pleased with.

“I’m very aware that because it’s quite different from the post-rock sound we’ve done before, it could completely flop. But it’s important that if it does, I’d still be happy with it.”

The band say due to the complex nature of King Nine, taking the album on the road is not something they’re currently considering. Attwood continues: “We’ve agreed we’ll only take this live if we can do it justice.”

Guitarist Richard Sadler adds: “It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. We’ve had some fantastic experiences on tour. We’re not playing enormous venues but we’ve played in some amazing cities and places, met some lovely people and had some of the best experiences of my life.”

The full interview with Blueneck can be found in this month’s Prog magazine which is on sale now. The latest edition also has interviews with artists including Rush, Pallas and Faust, along with a 10-track CD featuring the hottest prog sounds around today.