Blueneck: King Nine

Hitherto consigned to the underground experimental scene, Blueneck have been brewing something bigger (for this, their fourth LP) since 2011. Steven Wilson cover artist Lasse Hoile has provided the imagery, while Boards Of Canada-esque sophistication and something in the tunes themselves just indicates a band reaching a higher plain.

More than ever, it’s telling that Blueneck’s work has featured on independent film soundtracks. The textured, cinematic scope of King Nine rises and falls with moody intent and an eerie underlying tension. Intriguing beats sit comfortably alongside organic melodies and guitar work in the likes of Man Of Lies.

Duncan Attwood’s vocals are at once unnerving, pretty and tragic, soaring through themes of loss and isolation. Bleak introspection may lose your focus in places, but at its peak the effect here is quite captivating. Counting Out, for instance, is sublime; both uplifting and terribly sad. Haunting, rich and original./o:p