The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today celebrating Canadian prog rockers Rush…

The band recently released the impressive R40 box set covering their entire career. In his most revealing interview ever Neil Peart discusses his own life within the framework of the band, whilst Geddy Lee reveals a passion for wine and baseball and tells us how good Alex Lifeson really is at golf! We also get 40 famous Rush fans, including Steven Wilson, Mike Portnoy, Joe Elliott, Nicky Wire, Dave Brock and Phill Jupitus to tell us what their favourite Rush song is. Guess who opted for Between The Wheels?

Also in Prog 52… Pallas - the Scottish prog rockers discuss the heavier, more direct approach of new album Wearewhoweare. Faust - the Krautrock legends are back with new album Just Us. Trojan Horse - we sent snooker legend and prog columnist Steve Davis to the pub with Trojan Horse. Blueneck - West Country boys plan some serious changes. Lunatic Soul - Riverside’s Mariusz Duda on his solo venture. Thomas Giles - the BTBAM frontman discusses his second solo album. United Progressive Fraternity - Anglo Aussie prog collective from the ashes of Unitopia. Colosseum - the jazzy prog legends discuss their final album and tour. Stewart Bell - Citizen Cain man goes dreaming on new solo album. Critics’ Choice - what were the Prog magazine writers’ albums of the year? Plus album and live reviews from the likes of Brian Eno, Beardfish, Peter Hammill, Moody Blues, Supertramp, TesseracT, Steve Rothery, Pendragon, John McLaughlin, Threshold and more. Plus a ten-trck CD featuring Mostly Autumn,** Luna Rossa**, Knight Area, Aisles, Beardfish and more. You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: [](http://prog.teamrock.com/Kate%20Bush%20stunned%20the%20music%20world%20when%20she%20announced%20a%20string%20of%20live%20dates%20at%20Hammersmith%20Apollo%20for%20later%20this%20year.%20To%20celebrate,%20the%20new%20issue%20of%20Prog%20looks%20back%20at%20her%20one%20and%20only%20tour%20thus%20far,%201979%E2%80%99s%20The%20Tour%20Of%20Life,%20going%20behind%20the%20scenes,%20talking%20to%20those%20involved.%20We%20also%20explore%20the%20continued%20fascination%20with%20this%20most%20progressive%20of%20artistes,%20and%20mull%20over%20what%20we%20can%20expect%20from%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20Before%20The%20Dawn%20live%20dates.%20%20Also%20in%20Prog%2046%E2%80%A6%20%20Anathema%20%E2%80%93%20shake%20things%20up%20with%20their%20brand%20new%20album%20Distant%20Satellites.%20%20Cosmograf%20%E2%80%93%20one-man%20band%20Robin%20Armstrong%20explores%20the%20dark%20side%20with%20new%20album%20Capacitor.%20%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge%20%E2%80%93%20read%20Steve%20Hogarth%E2%80%99s%20exclusive%20tour%20diary%20from%20the%20recent%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge.%20%20Mastodon%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Atlantan%E2%80%99s%20are%20back%20digging%20a%20proggier%20groove%20on%20Once%20More%20%E2%80%98Round%20The%20Sun%20%20Lazuli%20%E2%80%93%20The%20French%20proggers%20return%20with%20a%20brand%20new%20album%20and%20UK%20tour.%20%20Archive%20%E2%80%93%20find%20out%20why%20Peter%20Gabriel%20is%20such%20a%20fan%20of%20this%20South%20London%20prog%20collecive.%20%20Syd%20Arthur%20%E2%80%93%20the%20big%20time%20beckons%20with%20album%20number%20two%20for%20the%20Canterbury%20acolytes.%20%20Voyager%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Aussie%20prog%20metallers%20are%20garnering%20rave%20reviews%20for%20V.%20Find%20out%20why%E2%80%A6%20%20Mostly%20Autumn%20%E2%80%93%20get%20conceptual%20on%20record%20for%20the%20first%20time%20in%20their%20career.%20%20Loreena%20McKennitt%20%E2%80%93%20she%E2%80%99s%20the%20Canadian%20Queen%20of%20mystical%20folk%20prog.%20%20Plus%20album%20and%20live%20reviews%20from%20Rick%20Wakeman,%20IQ,%20Caravan,%20Lifesigns,%20Haken,%20Gazpacho,%20Rush,%20Keith%20Emerson%20and%20more.%20%20You%20can%20get%20this%20issue%20of%20Prog%20in%20print%20or%20digital%20editions,%20and%20North%20American%20readers%20can%20even%20subscribe%20direct%20in%20North%20America%20from:%20http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)