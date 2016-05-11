Blue Oyster Cult to play exclusive London show

Blue Oyster Cult are set to play an exclusive show at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on July 29.

The Long Island outfit are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their platinum-selling fourth album Agents Of Fortune, which they’ll perform in full at the concert along with other classics from their back catalogue. The 1976 record spawned the band’s classic track (Don’t Fear) The Reaper.

The lineup on the night will feature Donald ‘Buck Dharma’ Roeser, Eric Bloom, Richie Castellano, Kasim Sulton and Jules Radino. Co-founding member Albert Bouchard, who was instrumental in writing the group’s early material, will also be in attendance as a special guest of the band.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 13) via MyTicket.

Jun 02: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jun 03: Saint Charles Family Arena, MO

Jun 05: Littleton HUdson Gardens & Event Center, CO

Jun 11: Melbourne Maxwell King Center, FL

Jun 17: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Jun 25: Santa Rosa Rockstar University, CA

Jun 26: Solana Beach Belly Up, CA

Jul 20: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Jul 29: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Jul 31: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Aug 12: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Aug 27:Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jan 28: Everett Historic Everett Theatre, WA