Blue October Announce UK Live Dates

Texan band Blue October have announced eight UK live dates for March, including a show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The Peter Gabriel-inspired rockers will also release a new single, I Hope You’re Happy, on 2 February ahead of the dates. This is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album.

“I’m honestly more excited than ever to return to England,” says singer Justin Furstenfield. “Everyone who knows me knows I grew up living and breathing bands from the UK like The Cure, The Smiths, Joy Division, The Cocteau Twins, Stone Roses, and the list goes on and on. These artists taught me how to write and feel through music. I’m in love with the UK now and forever.”

Blue October will play:

Manchester O2 Ritz - March 16

Glasgow O2 ABC - 17

Leeds Church - 18

Brighton Concorde - 20

Norwich Waterfront -m 21

Bristol O2 Academy - 22

London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - 23

Birmingham O2 Institute - 24