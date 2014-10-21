Bloodstock Rock Society memberships go on sale this Halloween

Fancy joining Bloodstock's Members Club and getting involved with loads of benefits? Well that's what Rock Society is for...

By joining Bloodstock’s Rock Society you not only receive a 10% discount from your weekend festival ticket, but you’re also given special tours backstage, priority access to the signing tent and access to the VIP Serpents Lair bar (we’ve been, it’s all sorts of drunken fun).

However there are only 300 of these memberships available so you’ll have to be quick to pick one up. They’re priced at £50 and go on sale 9am on 31st October. Find out more on the official Bloodstock website.

Alerady announced for Bloodstock are headliners Within Temptation plus special guests Opeth, Cannibal Corpse, Sepultura, Ihsahn, Dark Angel, Death DTA and Nuclear Assault.

Get your Bloodstock tickets over here.