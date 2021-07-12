Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus faces vital cancer tests that could ‘determine if I live or die’

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has opened up about his ongoing cancer battle in a new tweet. Since revealing in late June that he had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year, the bassist has been sharing his progress on social media via a series of powerfully honest posts.

Yesterday, Hoppus told fans that soon, he will be taking a test which will determine whether he will be able to survive his condition.

He writes: "Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. I’m going."

He then followed up with the vow that he is "determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts", with a medical image of where the disease is located within his body.

The day prior, Hoppus posted about his newly put-together "cancer garden". He explains: "I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation. I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like 'well this is weird…'"

Hoppus first revealed his diagnosis in a social media post on June 23, writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

