Blink-182 add 3rd Skiba show

Blink-182 have announced a third show with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in place of estranged frontman Tom DeLonge.

They’ll play the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles tonight, in addition to the previously-announced performances in San Diego on Friday (March 20) and the MusInk Festival in Orange Country on Sunday (March 22). The band have revealed artwork featuring a flying unicorn-rabbit hybrid creature to promote the shows.

Skiba was drafted in after relations broke down between DeLonge and bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. The original frontman’s status in the band remains unclear – he insists he hasn’t quit, while Barker this month called on him to “man up” and confirm his departure.

Blink’s future is also unclear, although Barker recently said: “If we did make an album with Skiba it would be unreal. There’s a vibe in the rehearsal room that we haven’t had in a long time.”

But the drummer this week insisted he’d “never say never” over working with DeLonge again.