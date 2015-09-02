DeLonge wants Blink return

Tom DeLonge says he’s “interested and willing” in rejoining Blink-182.

He split acrimoniously with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in January, and they’ve since started working with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba – with the possibility of releasing new music together.

Despite the fall-out, DeLonge tells Billboard: “I’m totally willing and interested in playing with those guys again. People ask me every single day, ‘Go back, go back, go back.’

“I haven’t forgotten anything and I’m grateful for that band and for those guys in my life. I think about that band every single day of my life – sometimes multiple times a day. I love those guys and I love the band.”

He puts the split down to differing interests, particularly his plans to write novels and continue with his band Angels & Airwaves. “Those guys want to play the music and tour all the time, but I’m involved in some very big shit and some very important stuff,” he says.

But he adds: “In the future, let’s play together and figure it out. We just need time apart because we all want different things at this time.”

In July, DeLonge speculated that “just a few phone calls” would settle the differences. He publishes his book Poet Anderson… Of Nightmares next month, while a companion EP is launched on September 4.