Blink-182 cancel North American tour on medical advice

Blink-182 have been forced to cancel their upcoming mini-North American tour which was due to get under way this weekend at The Surf Ranch Pros in California.

The band have had to take a step back from their live commitments after “medical issues” affecting Travis Barker have meant the drummer's not fit enough to get behind the kit.

The band say in a statement that they’ve made the decision with a “heavy heart” but report they’ve taken the step on “doctors’ orders.”

Blink-182 continue: “Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

Barker adds: “The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band.

“Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support.”

Ticket refunds will be available from the point of purchase.

As for The Surf Ranch Pros show on September 8, the band have informed fans that Southern California outfit Social Distortion will now headline.

It also means that Blink won’t now play at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 14.

The band add: “With us now having to miss one of our favourite festivals, our friends in Weezer, Run The Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday have now come on board as performers.

“We plan to be back headlining Riot Fest in 2019 in celebration of the festival’s 15th anniversary. Thank you for your continued support and check blink182.com for updates.”

Find a full list of the affected dates below.

Blink-182 cancelled North American dates

Sep 08: Lemmore WSL Surf Ranch Pro, CA

Sep 12: Moorhead Blustem Meadow, MN

Sep 14: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 15: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Sep 17: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Sep 18: Windsor The Colosseum, ON

Sep 20: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 21: Atlantic City Hard Rock, NJ