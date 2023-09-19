"This is the last time we're going to f**k this up": Blink-182 announce reunion album One More Time...

Blink-182 have announced the imminent arrival of their new album One More Time..., which is due out on October 20 via Columbia.

The forthcoming record will serve as the first full release from the band's classic lineup - Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker - since 2011.

Alongside the announcement arrives a trailer which features the trio reflecting on pinnacle moments within their career with Zane Lowe, taking in breakup rumours, Tom DeLonge leaving the band in 2015, and Mark Hoppus' battle with cancer in 2021.

Meanwhile, the album's title-track - set for release on September 21 - plays in the background, as it explores the circumstances which led to the trio reuniting.

Barker comments in the trailer: "Why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together?

"I always knew that the brotherhood wouldn't ever deteriorate or wouldn't be there. I really feel like Blink is us three, and soon as we accept that and don't settle for anything less than that, I just think that's the future."

DeLonge adds: "Coming out with these words, ‘One More Time,’ it’s like, ‘Hey, this is the last time we’re going to fuck this up.”

One More Time... follows on from the band's previous two albums with former guitarist (and Alkaline Trio frontman) Matt Skiba, 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.

Back in April, Blink performed their first live show since 2015 as a reunited trio with two sets at Coachella, which followed the release of the single Edging, shared in October 2022.

View the trailer and check out the album tracklist below:

1. Anthem Part 3

2. Dance With Me

3. Fell in Love

4. Terrified

5. One More Time

6. More Than You Know

7. Turn This Off!

8. When We Were Young

9. Edging

10. You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

11. Blink Wave

12. Bad News

13. Hurt (Interlude)

14. Turpentine

15. Fuck Face

16. Other Side

17. Childhood