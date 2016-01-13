Blind Guardian line up spring UK, Ireland tour

Blind Guardian have announced a five-date UK and Ireland spring tour.

The German prog metal outfit promise a 150-minute set each night of the trek, which includes dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham and London.

Frontman Hansi Kursch says: “We are super excited about these upcoming five shows. Expect nothing but the best. Don’t miss your chance to join us at one of these five enchanting evenings. It is going to be pure magic.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on January 15.

Blind Guardian’s most recent album, Beyond The Red Mirror, was released in January last year.

BLIND GUARDIAN UK AND IRELAND TOUR 2016

May 17: Glasgow QMU

May 18: Manchester The Ritz

May 19: Dublin Academy

May 21: Nottingham Rock City

May 22: London The Forum